State of emergency commission examined 12,000 post-coup firings

The State of Emergency Procedures Investigation Commission, which was established to evaluate and make decisions regarding wrongful termination or suspension of employment from state institutions, has evaluated 12,000 cases and 310 people have returned to their jobs as a results of their reports.

The commission received 108,660 complaints regarding dismissals, suspensions and various other decisions made under the presidential decree since the beginning of the state of emergency. Speaking to Daily Sabah, commission head Salih Tanrıkulu said so far they have concluded 12,000 cases and 310 people have returned to their jobs. Providing information about the details of their work, Tanrıkulu said they are currently continuing the work on the remaining 96,660 cases and he underlined that they have determined to finish their work within two years.

Last year, the commission started to investigate complaints that had been filed as well as any suspected affiliations a suspect may have with terrorist groups or individuals, which will be considered criteria for further investigation during the probe. Apart from seven members of the investigation commission, more than 200 people are working around the clock to finalize decisions regarding the complaints.

The commission can demand any information and documents from public institutions and judicial authorities except for documents subject to confidentiality as part of an ongoing investigation or otherwise classified state secrets. Public institutions and judicial authorities are obliged to immediately provide the requested information to the commission and facilitate any inquiries.