Opposition CHP chair Kılıçdaroğlu disapproves US airstrike on Syria

The chairman of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said Saturday that he does not approve the U.S.-led airstrike on Assad regime targets in Syria.

Addressing businessmen in the southeastern province of Hatay, Kılıçdaroğlu claimed that the U.S. and Russia are displaying a show of power struggle in Syria over oil and gas, and said they should keep their hands off from the region.

He expressed that he is against the use of chemical weapons, but said is not convinced on whether the Assad regime used chemical weapons.

The opposition chairman said he would not have an objection if a United Nations (UN) committee had carried out an investigation finding solid evidence of chemical weapons being produced and used by the regime.

The U.S., U.K., and France jointly launched airstrikes on the Assad regime's alleged chemical weapons facilities in Syria earlier on Saturday.

The strikes came after the Assad regime was accused of carrying out a chemical attack in Syria's Douma, which killed 78 civilians and injured hundreds of others.