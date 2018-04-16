   
Dutch police arrest 4 suspects planning attack on Turkish consulate

DAILY SABAH WITH REUTERS
ISTANBUL
Published
Dutch mounted police patrols as other police officers block the road leading to the Turkish consul's residence in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, March 11, 2017 (AP File Photo)
Four men allegedly planning an attack on the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam have been arrested, Dutch prosecutors said Monday.

In a statement, the national prosecutor's office identified the four as Moroccan-Dutch, and evidence of their plot had surfaced from a wiretap of a different man arrested in 2017.

Three of the men are to be brought before a judge this week, while the fourth was arrested in Belgium and will be extradited, prosecutors said.

Turkish diplomatic missions in Europe have been attacked by terrorist PKK-linked groups.

