Turkey threatened by strategic partners, Erdoğan says

US to resume aid for YPG in 2018 as Trump approves $393M Syria weapons list

US continues arms support to YPG, does not fulfill its promises to Ankara

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Turkey is facing a number of threats, and one of these is posed by its own strategic partners, as he highlighted that the U.S. does not sell some weapons to Turkey but it distributes them for free to PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists in Syria.

"The U.S. sent 5,000 trucks loaded with weapons to northern Syria," Erdoğan told a live interview on NTV Saturday, adding that this poses a direct threat to Turkey's security.

In December 2017, the Trump administration approved $393 million of military aid to its partners in Syria, which include the terrorist PKK's Syrian offshoot YPG, despite Ankara's concerns over the issue.

Ankara considers the YPG a terror organization because of its organic links with the PKK terror organization.

