Turkey reacts to Israeli aggression in Gaza

Turkey is still outraged about the latest Israeli violence towards Palestinians that resulted in the killing of 62 with many protests taking place all over the country as well as reactions from several political parties.

There have been several public protests all over Turkey, some of which were in front of the U.S. and Israeli embassies and consulates, since an official three days of mourning was announced on Monday. Several nongovernmental organizations organized collective prayers and parades to commemorate the victims of Israeli attacks.

There have also been reactions from several political parties. Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Deputy Chief Celal Adan said in a written statement on the issue that the Israelis and Americans are the ones who are responsible from the killing of innocent Palestinians and that they would not be able to get rid of this dirt on their hands no matter what they do.

Great Union Party (BBP) Chairman Mustafa Destici held a press meeting on the matter and indicated that Israel is committing genocide with the support of the U.S.

Republican People's Party (CHP) Deputy Chairman Öztürk Yılmaz underlined that other than condemning the actions of both Israel and the U.S., some concrete steps should be taken, which he hopes the meeting to be held on Friday will be fruitful.

"The extraordinary meeting on Friday will give a very strong message to the world from Istanbul," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, during his joint press conference with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday, adding that all members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) were invited.

Felicity Party (SP) Chairman Temel Karamollaoplu and Patriotic Party (VP) General-Secretary Utku Reyhan, on the other hand, paid visits to Palestine's envoy to Ankara Dr. Faed Mustafa to emphasize solidarity.