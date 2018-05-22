CHP deputy tries to go to Germany after not being re-nominated by his party

Republican People's Party (CHP) Istanbul Deputy Eren Erdem returned from customs yesterday while trying to leave Turkey aboard a flight to Germany after a court order ordering him to stay in the country came to light. Erdem was trying to leave the country after his party failed to re-nominate him for Parliament for the June 24 elections, which will result in him losing his immunity from prosecution.The CHP deputy criticized the party over the decision on his Twitter account, but said he will still knock on every door during the ongoing election campaign. However, instead he tried to board the first flight to Germany with his family.

Officials at the airport notified him about an order from an Istanbul court banning him from leaving the country.

He faces charges connected to reports in the Karşı daily where he had been editor-in-chief, about fake stories linked to the Gülenist Terror Group's (FETÖ) judicial coup attempt to overthrow the democratically elected government in December 2013. He is also charged with violating the confidentiality of an investigation, membership in an armed group and exposing the identity of a secret witness.