Opposition CHP seeks to expel deputy over party leadership criticism

Crisis of confidence in CHP: Defeats trigger rivalries among leadership

CHP going through upheaval amid blame games, public criticisms for washout in elections

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) moved to expel its Elazığ deputy Gürsel Erol on Thursday after he criticized the leadership, including chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

The party caucus referred Erol to its disciplinary committee, asking it to expel the newly elected lawmaker.

Following another unsuccessful election for the CHP on June 24, Erol held the party leadership responsible for the loss and called for its resignation.

Erol, who became CHP's first deputy in the eastern Elazığ province after 41 years, called for a sit-in protest in front of party headquarters Wednesday, openly criticizing Kılıçdaroğlu and CHP authorities. Erol was a deputy from the eastern Tunceli province in the previous legislative term.

Erol previously stated that the CHP has been repeatedly facing defeats in the elections and pointed out the role of Kılıçdaroğlu in these failures.

Erol later canceled the sit-in, saying that it might create a negative atmosphere within the party.

On Sunday, Turkey held both presidential and parliamentary elections.

Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan won presidential election in the first round, receiving more than 52 percent of the vote, while the People's Alliance, which unites ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), secured the parliamentary majority.