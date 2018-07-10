İP declares Istanbul deputy Nuhoğlu as parliamentary speaker candidate

The far-right Good Party (İP) yesterday announced Hayrettin Nuhoğlu, a deputy from Istanbul, as their candidate for the parliamentary speaker elections.

Nuhoğlu became the second candidate to be announced following the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) candidate Binali Yıldırım, whose post as prime minister was abolished with Turkey's switch to an executive presidency system as of today.

The other parties have not yet announced their candidates while the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) announced that it will declare its candidate on Wednesday.

According to the Turkish state protocol, the Parliament speaker is the second-highest ranking government official. Current Parliament speaker Ismail Kahraman, who served for two terms, did not seek another term due to old age and health problems. Deputies convened in the Parliament on Saturday for the oath-taking ceremony and the session was chaired by Uşak deputy Durmuş Yılmaz from the İP, as the oldest deputy in Parliament.

The first round of the election will be held on Thursday, and Yılmaz will be acting as Parliament speaker until the election is concluded. In the first two rounds, a two-thirds majority is sought for the election of the Parliament speaker in the 600-seat Parliament. Yıldırım is the joint candidate of the AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which formed the People's Alliance for the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections and have 344 seats combined. Yıldırım will likely be elected in the third round, as a simple majority is required.