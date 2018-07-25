CHP leader to launch justice march amid turmoil in party

Chairman of the Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said yesterday that the party will hold another justice march to draw attention to its jailed deputy. He promised change in the near future, amid intraparty turmoil to hold an extraordinary convention to replace the current party leadership.

Speaking at the party group meeting, Kılıçdaroğlu glossed over discussion for the extraordinary convention, and pointed to the case of Enis Berberoğlu, an İstanbul deputy from the CHP, who was sentenced to five years in jail in June last year for leaking secret information about the National Intelligence Organization (MİT), in a case publicly known as the MİT truck case.

Kılıçdaroğlu said that the CHP administration is getting ready to organize a new justice march; the first one was organized on June 15, 2017, where party members walked in a 430-kilometer journey from Ankara to Istanbul to draw attention to Berberoğlu's case.

The CHP has entered a critical week as the opposition group led by Muharrem İnce continues to collect signatures for an extraordinary convention with the number reaching 618 as of yesterday, according to CHP deputy Yaşar Tüzün.

Answering the questions after his group meeting speech, Kılıçdaroğlu claimed that there will be fundamental changes in the party and "Our party had been through the biggest changes for years so there will be a change for sure, no one should have any doubt on that," he said.

As the signature-collection period will expire on Friday, should enough signatures be collected, Kılıçdaroğlu will be required to summon a convention within the next 45 days. Dissidents in the party, who support İnce for the party's chairmanship against incumbent Kılıçdaroğlu began to collect signatures last Monday to hold an extraordinary convention.

According to CHP bylaws, 634 delegates must submit their signatures to party headquarters within 15 days after the process officially starts.