AK Party analyzes priorities of female voters before election

The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will conduct a comprehensive analysis of female voters in the June 24 parliamentary and presidential elections to better prepare for the March 2019 local elections.

According to media reports yesterday, the AK Party administration is analyzing in full detail where votes were lost in comparison to the Nov. 1 elections and the causes of these losses. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who drew attention to the reasons for the loss of votes in the June 24 elections, continues to collect reports from party authorities in this regard.The president reportedly has given instructions to work specifically on women and young voter profiles. AK Party Women's Branches will present the results of the poll studies and the female voter profiles to Erdoğan next week. The women's branches investigated the causes of the loss of votes in the June 24 elections and why they shifted from the AK Party to others.

A questionnaire asked the heads of women's branches in 81 provinces questions, such as "What do you think was missing in the campaign," "Can you compare positive and negative aspects," "Most common questions you were asked by voters" and "Why do you think the AK Party lost votes?"

In addition to the questionnaires, the report considers all elements of the AK Party election campaign from speeches in town squares given by the president and the prime minister as well as ministers and deputies.

Deficiencies will reportedly be fixed. The AK Party will go to the polls with this approach in mind. President Erdoğan told party organizations: "We have 7 months left until the elections. We learned that if we do not take the messages given by our nation correctly and do not correct our deficiencies, it would not look good for us."

Erdoğan will listen to the voice of the nation with reports from the organizations and will determine accordingly who will continue in the March 2019 elections and who will stay outside. Meanwhile, Turkish media reported last week that the AK Party will hold a camp in the Kızılcahamam district of the capital Ankara on Aug. 10-12 to evaluate the June 24 results and analyze where mistakes were made so as to perform better in the March 2019 local elections.

Evaluations made by provincial administrations will be discussed at the camp. The effects of the election campaigns and the rhetoric of the AK Party conducted during the election process will also be assessed at the camp. The analyses will help the party draw up a road map for the upcoming local elections. The camp will also seek to create an environment for discussion concerning election strategies to be implemented.