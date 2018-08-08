Opposition Good Party continues to lose founding members

The opposition Good Party (İP) lost another of its founding members after Mehmet Fatih Eryılmaz resigned yesterday.

He accused the party administration of breaking away from its principles. Eryılmaz is the latest in a series of other high-profile resignations that has hit the İP. Three other founding members of the party resigned earlier Monday.

"Those who contravene their own principles destroyed the hopes of the Turkish people that pinned their faith on this movement," said Eryılmaz, who was also a member of İP's General Administration Board, in a statement. A former police commissioner, Eryılmaz is the fourth founding member to quit the party in two days. On Monday, three other founding members - Yusuf Halaçoğlu, Özcan Yeniçeri and Nevzat Bor - resigned from the party, apparently in protest of the party administration's policies, and the leadership troubles that began after the June 24 parliamentary and presidential elections.

In a statement, the outgoing members held the party administration accountable for the below par results in the June 24 elections and blamed them for "disloyalty" in preparing the deputy lists. They also criticized the İP administration, particularly Akşener, for joining an alliance with the Republican People's Party (CHP), which, according to them, decreased İP's votes. The disappointing results in the June 24 parliamentary and presidential elections have stoked tensions within the İP, resulting in a number of resignations from the party. Failing to manage the unraveling, Akşener called an extraordinary convention where she announced her resignation as the party leader. The party in July held meetings in central Turkey's so as to draw a new road map to prevent the party's dissolution.

Following Akşener's decision to resign in the face of mounting pressure, she was persuaded by party members to attend the meeting of the party presidency council and was later announced as the sole candidate for the party leadership in the upcoming extraordinary convention.