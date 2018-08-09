İP will launch purge to make space for Akşener's friends, dissidents claim

The opposition Good Party (İP) is trying to make space for figures close to the incumbent Chairwoman Meral Akşener, party dissidents claimed yesterday.

Yusuf Halaçoğlu and Nevzat Bor, two of the founding members of the party who resigned on Monday due to dissatisfaction with the party's policies, stated yesterday that Akşener will launch a purge, especially against the party members who follow the Grey Wolves movement either ideologically or actively.

The Grey Wolves are the quasi-youth branch of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the party that most of the founders of the İP originally supported. The branch is known for its idealistic and nationalist views.

"The Grey Wolves gave a struggle in the MHP, they are people who can state their ideas without hesitation and do not fear questioning anything. Yet, since you [Meral Akşener and İP administration] fear that these people will question you as well, you try to leave them behind," Halaçoğlu said, adding that Akşener is trying to strengthen her position by bringing her own friends in to the party.

Bor, on the other hand, said that the followers of the Grey Wolves are seen as the reason behind the failure of the party in the June 24 elections. He also stated that there are many other founding members that support the dissidents but did not give their resignation yet since they are still hoping for a change in party policy.

The party's chairwoman, Meral Akşener, gained 7.3 percent of the votes in the presidential elections, while the İP garnered 9.6 percent of the votes in the parliamentary elections, well below expectations.

However, İP was able to send 44 deputies to Parliament thanks to the alliance formed with the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

Halaçoğlu, Özcan Yeniçeri and Bor resigned from the İP to protest policies of the party's administration amid leadership troubles that began after the June 24 parliamentary and presidential elections.

The members that resigned shared a statement to the press regarding their resignations, holding the party administration accountable for the unsuccessful results of the June 24 elections and blamed them of "disloyalty" in preparing the deputy lists.

Halaçoğlu and Yeniçeri were former MHP deputies, while Boz was the former head of the Grey Wolves.

Mehmet Fatih Eryılmaz also resigned from the party on Tuesday, becoming the latest of high-profile resignations from the İP.

Speaking to Milliyet daily, Halaçoğlu also predicted that he İP will fail in the upcoming local elections, and this will eventually pave the way for the party's disappearance from the political scene.

"We have been struggling for the democracy and the state of law for two and a half years. We thought that the İP also is in the same struggle and share our concerns. However, we were wrong, which is why we are saying th

at we've been fooled," Halaçoğlu said, while adding that if the party has the intention to be the ruling party of the country, it would not grasp on to these wrong policies.

Halaçoğlu also denied the rumors that some deputy chairmen want to announce their candidacy for chairmanship.

Yeniçeri, the other dissident, also made statements on Tuesday on Habertürk TV regarding his resignation.

"I have a hyperactive character. You cannot keep a character this much active and exultant in a structure that is so sluggish and slowpoke," Yeniçeri said.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the technical commission that was founded to conduct the process of convention in a healthy way, completed its work. The commission determined the motto of the convention as the "We've just began."

In the convention, Akşener is expected to be the only candidate. The convention is expected to put a highlight on the difference between the party members who resist making a convention, like the party's former ally the CHP, which has been struggling with a divisive debate on whether or not to hold a convention for some time now, and those who convene without hesitation, like the İP.

Some 1,124 delegates are expected to vote in the convention. In addition to the chairmanship position, the members of the party's Central Executive Board and Central Disciplinary Board will also be determined in the convention.