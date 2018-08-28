CHP seeks new road map for local elections, recover from intraparty conflicts

The Republican People's Party (CHP) is set to draw a road map for the new term as it seeks to unite the party and accelerate its preparations for the upcoming local elections in 2019, while the wounds caused by intraparty leadership debates have yet to heal.

In its camp for the deputies that is planned to be held in mid-September, the CHP is expected focus on various issues including the upcoming elections and party's stance as an opposition party in the new governing system.

Commenting on the CHP's current situation and party's priorities, party spokesman Faik Öztrak stated yesterday in a press conference following the CHP's Central Executive Board (MYK) that "the intraparty debates are not in our MYK agenda."

He underscored that the party's primary agenda consists of local elections and following closely the restructuring of the state under the new system in order to convey their opposition or ideas regarding the issue.

Following the presidential elections in June, the CHP was left in turmoil and struggled to wind down debates targeting the leadership of the chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

The dissidents who called for an extraordinary convention to choose a new chairman launched a process but failed to collect required number of signatures for convention. The CHP administration repeatedly stated that they will not hold a convention but the process of intraparty debates deeply affected the party.

In relation to the CHP's planned camp in September, Engin Altay, CHP's group deputy chairman, told Turkish media on Monday that they "will draw a new road map and strategy there regarding the necessary things that need to be done in the 27th term, changes in the bylaws and duties required from our group in Parliament for the local elections."

He added that in the new term the CHP will show strong reactions to the developments. Altay underlined that the CHP will be in contact with various parties and they will emphasize dialogue.

Touching on the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) recent effort to change in bylaws, Altay stated that "the changes are necessary. We hope that they are made with the compromise of all parties."