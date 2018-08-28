MHP works on draft for amnesty to present to Parliament

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has stepped up its efforts for a draft proposal calling for a general pardon, except for convicts who committed certain crimes.

MHP Istanbul deputy, Feti Yıldız told the Turkish media Monday that they are working on the draft and the current version is not ready for Parliament.

"There is not a final document in our hands; we have eight articles in the draft. We will also discuss this with the Republican People's Party (CHP) and the Justice and Development Party (AK Party)," he said.

He added that once the final proposal is ready, MHP group deputy chairman will take it to the AK Party and CHP for discussions.

Prior to the June 24 elections, MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli had called for a general pardon. The ruling AK Party, however, had said that it was not on their agenda.

In response to a question about lack of support from its alliance member the AK Party, Yıldız said that the two parties would not go separate ways if the AK Party decided not to support the proposal.

The MHP deputy underscored that at the moment there are no conditions for a general amnesty and therefore they were only calling for a reduction of punishment for some convicts.

He said that people who committed certain crimes, including child abuse, sexual assaults, undermining the unity of the state and cooperating with enemies against the state, will not benefit from the pardon.