CHP’s Central Executive Board convenes to determine road map for local elections

The Central Executive Board (MYK) of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) held Friday an extraordinary meeting under the presidency of party chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to formulate a strategy for the upcoming local elections.

Speaking at a press conference after the MYK meeting, the vice chairman of the CHP, Seyit Torun, said they "will form an alliance with the people."

"We will hold primary elections; we will conduct polls, and we will change our candidates according to the region," Torun said, answering a question about the party's local election strategy.

The CHP has been voicing its intentions to win metropolitan municipalities, including the capital Ankara, in the local elections which are slated for March 2019. The CHP is also expected to work on the language it will use in its election campaign.

Torun said that the CHP will develop exclusive working methods for the regions where the party receives few votes.

The party is also expected to form special working groups with members of Parliament. Communication specialists will also provide training for the party staff.

While the CHP stresses it will not form alliances with political parties for the upcoming elections, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) have signaled that they will maintain the alliance they formed in the past general elections.