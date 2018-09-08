8th Global Donors Forum to begin in London

The 8th Global Donors Forum will kick off in London Monday.

The theme this year is "Philanthropy's Response to Inequality and Societal Tensions." Representatives of charities, nongovernmental organizations, corporations and investors will come together for three days to focus on the charity work in the Muslim world and how it can be used effectively on a global scale to overcome inequality.

Participants in the forum are expected to discuss various cases of topics, including the deprivation of the radicalization, whether or not the philanthropy can prevent extremism, how philanthropy and the media could work better together and the role of blockchain in improving the effectiveness of contemporary philanthropy.

This year, Turkey's first lady Emine Erdoğan will also be among the participants.

Global Donors Forum defines itself as "the biennial convening of the World Congress of Muslim Philanthropists."

"It [the Global Donors Forum] mobilizes financial and intellectual resources to create socio-economic value beyond racial, religious and political divides," a statement on the forum's website said.

The first forum was organized in Istanbul in 2008. The following forums took place in Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Washington, D.C. and Istanbul, respectively.