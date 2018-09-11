Russia, regime warplanes pound Idlib, Hama in northern Syria

Amid international efforts to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Syria, Russia and the Assad regime continued to carry out airstrikes yesterday that killed at least a dozen civilians.

It was also reported that at least 17 people were wounded by the airstrikes in the Idlib and Hama provinces.

According to the media reports, the strikes targeted the towns of Al-Habit, Jarjanaz, Haysh and Al- Tamanaa in Idlib, and the town of Allatamna in the Hama countryside.

At least 29 civilians have been killed and dozens injured in airstrikes and attacks by regime forces and Russian warplanes in Idlib and Hama since the beginning of this month, according to the White Helmets.In the face of Syrian regime's preparations for a full-scale operation targeting Idlib, the U.N. warned last week that such an offensive would lead to the "worst humanitarian catastrophe in the 21st century."

Meanwhile, Turkey has been increasing measures against instability right beyond its border. The military has been deploying additional personnel and armored military vehicles to its border region with Syria.

The units are expected to increase measures for security as an offensive toward Idlib would result in a new influx of refugees.