Turkey boosts military presence along Syria border

Turkish military trucks loaded with tanks and howitzers arrived yesterday at the southeastern Kilis province on the Syrian border as part of security measures against a possible crisis in Idlib.

The military vehicles, sent from several regions in Turkey on Tuesday, carrying the cargo of armored vehicles, Fırtına (Storm) howitzers and tanks, were received by troops at the border gate in Öncüpınar district, according to a local source who spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA).

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) have recently sent several military convoys to the region to strengthen their units in case of a regime attack on Idlib. Turkish forces are already present in northern and northwestern Syria as reinforcing forces after two cross-border operations against the PKK's Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG) and Daesh terrorists.