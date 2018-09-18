US-linked private contractors fight alongside YPG in Syria

Private contractors from the United States are fighting alongside the PKK'S Syrian wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria, Turkish media reported yesterday.

According to the Vatan newspaper, the U.S. is working with a private security company called Castle International in Syria, which provides the YPG terrorist organization with heavily armored mercenaries as well as medical aid equipment and help in evacuation operations.

The company calls its international mercenaries "Special Projects Group" known shortly as CISPG. Castle International reportedly has a similar structure to Blackwater, which was used by the U.S. in Iraq for similar purposes.

The company reportedly shared a photo on its Instagram account, which is currently unavailable, showing their soldiers alongside YPG terrorists during training. A photo was circulated on May 23, reportedly from the company's account of one of its mercenaries wearing the YPG coat of arms.

"Why does the CISPG trust these [YPG] defense personnel? It's simple, we know that you are working and promise to side with you," the company wrote underneath the photo.

Turkey recognizes the PKK and YPG as organically linked terrorist groups. The U.S., however, while listing the PKK as a terrorist group, has supported the YPG militarily, under the pretext of fighting Daesh.

The U.S. has given truckloads of military support to the YPG, which functions under the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), despite Ankara's warnings.