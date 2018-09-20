US-backed YPG continue clash with Daesh in Deir ez-Zor

Syria's eastern Deir ez-Zor province continues to witness clashes between two terrorist organizations, the U.S.-backed People's Protection Units (YPG) and Daesh, while the former are reported to have forcibly withheld civilians who try to escape the conflict areas.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA), locals reported that the clashes between the YPG and Daesh which started on Sept.11 continue with an increasing amount of violence, especially in the province's Hajin town of.

YPG launches airstrikes in the region with the support of the U.S. and France.

At least 57 YPG terrorists were killed during the bomb-laden vehicle attacks of Daesh, which is also getting prepared to execute the YPG prisoners it holds, it is reported. The YPG, on the other hand, could not make progress in the region although it launches attacks to capture Hajin and Susat town centers. However, the YPG reportedly is withholding approximately a thousand civilians who tried to escape in a camp that it built in a deserted area in Hajin. The terrorist organization frees the civilians only if they accept to pay a thousand dollar bribe per person. It is further

reported that there is a alarming scarcity of food and water in the camp. The threat of being bitten by snakes or stung by scorpions is another concern for the civilians in the camp. A similar situation also applies for civilians who are left in the area that is under the control of Daesh. They also have troubles due to the lack of food and over-expensiveness. The YPG occupies the areas in the eastern part of the Euphrates river as well as both the eastern and western rural parts of Deir ez-Zor. In total, approximately 28 percent of the Syrian territory is under the control of YPG. Daesh, on the other hand, has activity in three main points of Syria, which coincides to 3.3 percent of Syrian territory. Turkey recognizes the PKK and YPG as organically linked terrorist groups and has long argued that a terrorist group cannot be defeated with another one. The U.S., however, while listing the PKK as a terrorist group, has supported the YPG militarily, under the pretext of fighting Daesh.