Merkel: Turkey is model for EU migration deals with North Africa

The European Union should model future migration deals with northern African countries on its agreement with Turkey, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

At an informal EU summit, the bloc's leaders agreed to continue dialogue with Egypt as well as countries such as Tunisia and Morocco to stem irregular migration across the Mediterranean, she added.

"Ultimately, we'll need agreements and accords that are structured like the agreement between the European Union and Turkey," the chancellor said, adding that every country would need its specific solution.

Under the 2016 deal, Ankara agreed to prevent refugees passing through its territory to Western Europe, in exchange for financial aid for refugees in Turkey.