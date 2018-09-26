Brunson case not event closely related to Turkey's economy, Erdoğan says

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that U.S. pastor Brunson's case is "not even closely related to Turkey's economy."

In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday while he was in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly meetings, Erdoğan said that the current economic challenges have been exaggerated more than necessary and Turkey will overcome these challenges with its own resources.

U.S. President Donald Trump, infuriated over American Pastor Andrew Brunson's detention on terrorism charges, authorized a doubling of duties on aluminum and steel imported from Turkey in August. Turkey retaliated by increasing tariffs on U.S. cars, alcohol and tobacco imports.

Turkey's central bank raised its benchmark rate by 625 basis points this month, boosting the lira.​ Erdoğan said the decision was a clear sign of the central bank's independence, adding that as president he was against increasing rates.

The president also said a Turkish court, not politicians, will decide the fate of Brunson whose detention has roiled relations between Ankara and Washington.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday he was hopeful Turkey would release terror-linked evangelical pastor Brunson this month. He was moved to house arrest in July after being detained for 21 months. However, Erdoğan stressed Tuesday any decision on Brunson would be made by the court.

"This is a judiciary matter. Brunson has been detained on terrorism charges ... On Oct. 12 there will be another hearing and we don't know what the court will decide and politicians will have no say on the verdict," Erdoğan said.

If found guilty, Brunson could be jailed for up to 35 years. Brunson, a pastor for the last 20 years at the Evangelic Resurrection Church in western Turkey's Izmir, was arrested on alleged links to the PKK terrorist group and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), who orchestrated an attempted coup on July 15, 2016.

"As the president, I don't have the right to order his release. Our judiciary is independent. Let's wait and see what the court will decide," Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan also said Turkey will continue to purchase Iranian natural gas, despite U.S. sanctions on Tehran.

He said it was impossible for Syrian peace efforts to continue with Bashar Assad in power, adding that the withdrawal of "radical groups" had already started from a new demilitarized zone in Syria's Idlib region.