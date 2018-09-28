Turkish Parliament agrees to change bylaws to adjust to new system

Representatives from Turkey's five main political parties represented in Parliament reached a consensus on the mini bylaws of Parliament when the presidency council of the body convened yesterday to discuss methods to adjust to the newly established presidential system.

Under the guidance of Grand National Assembly Speaker Binali Yıldırım, members of the council and a group of deputy chairmen from the five parties - namely the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), the Republican People's Party (CHP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) and the Good Party (İP) - came together and evaluated restating the parliamentary bylaw along with the working methods to be applied for the new legislative session which will start on Oct. 1.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the need to make changes in the bylaw following the constitutional change approved in the referendum on April 16, 2017 was endorsed, while the package is expected to be approved next week in Parliament. In line with the change, the number of parliamentarians was increased from 550 to 600; accordingly, a new set of regulations had to be made in the assembly.

Last week, Yıldırım examined the preparations for the new term of the General Assembly and received information about what still needed to be done. Stressing that the preparations at the General Assembly were conducted smoothly and swiftly, Yıldırım said, "Our assembly is ready for Oct. 1."

Along with the preparations in the assembly to adjust to the new system, Yıldırım also highlighted that the current bylaw does not comply with the presidential government system at his visit to Uzbekistan's capital city of Tashkent.

Reportedly, Yıldırım stated that the new bylaw should be created through reconciliation with the opposition parties and the changes should include technical means to adapt to the constitution and the new system.

According to information obtained from staff of the AK Party, it was learned that a narrow-scale change for providing a technical accord for the bylaw will be established first.

Meanwhile, as the presidential government system was approved as a result of the April referendum, the incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan re-elected as the first president following the June 24 election. According to the new system, legislative and executive functions of the government are divided among separate and independent bodies to establish faster decision-making processes in the governance.

The previous head of the executive branch of the parliamentary system, the prime minister, no longer exists, and the head of the executive branch is now the president.

In addition, as the Council of Ministers was abolished within the framework of the presidential system, except concerning issues regarding the budget, the draft laws presented by the ministers in the current system have been eliminated, as well. However, law drafts submitted by deputies remain valid.

In line with the system switch, the legislative pillar of the government, namely Parliament, will work to reshape the bylaw to effectively implement the presidential system.

On June 24, Erdoğan was elected as the first president under the new presidential system. Following his victory, Erdoğan immediately set out to work on the details of the transition period.