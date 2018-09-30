Army chief Güler, US Gen. Dunford discuss military relations

Chief of Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler met his American counterpart in the Polish capital of Warsaw, a U.S. military official said Sunday.

Güler met with Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Saturday on the sidelines of NATO Military Committee meetings that run from Sept. 28-30.

In a statement, Col. Patrick S. Ryder, a spokesman for the Joint Staff, said Dunford congratulated Güler on his appointment as chief of the Turkish army, which took place in July.

According to the statement, the U.S. army chief also expressed his desire to build on the positive relationship forged with the previous commander, Gen. Hulusi Akar, who is now defense minister.

"The two leaders discussed security and stability in Manbij, as well as ways to strengthen the U.S.-Turkey military-to-military relationship," the statement read.

In June, Turkish and U.S. forces began patrols in the northern Syrian city of Manbij in line with a deal focusing on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated Peoples Protection Units (YPG) terror group from the city in order to stabilize the region.