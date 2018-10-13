New measures aim to remove bureaucratic obstacles from state

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced on Friday that bureaucratic obstacles in public services are to be eliminated, according to the decree published in the Official Gazette.

According to the decree, Erdoğan said the government will have more focus on problem solving and a result-oriented and citizen-centred approach to make public services reduce delays in bureaucratic work.

Since the constitutional changes to switch the government from a parliamentary to a presidential system were approved by the public in last year's referendum on April 16, the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has ramped up its efforts to restructure public administrations as part of the adjustment laws with the aim of preventing bureaucratic oligarchy and sluggishness.

He added the issues that cause unwieldiness in public services have to be abolished.

"The services should be provided as fast as possible and in the best way to our people, and behaviors that harm the integration of the state and people should be avoided," Erdoğan stressed.

The President said all necessary measures should be taken to finalize the applications in a speedy and correct manner. Earlier this year, the ruling party established five committees with the aim of working on the adjustment laws and changes necessary for the Prime Ministry and Presidency. AK Party Deputy Chairman Cevdet Yılmaz, who is also the head of the committee for restructuring the execution, said to the Turkish media that the party aims to establish a simpler and better functioning public administration.