Turkish agency continues aid work in Palestine, Pakistan

Medical equipment has been provided for a hospital in Palestine and a school library and playground have been built in Pakistan, Turkey's state-run aid agency the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) said yesterday in a statement.

TİKA has provided five infant incubators to the al-Razi hospital in Jenin, Palestine, the statement said. It added that infant mortality is very high in the Jenin area, as according to statistics, 18 out of 1,000 babies die from various causes before reaching the age of one.

The library and playground at Garibabad Girls School in the city of Rawalpindi was also recently inaugurated by the TİKA coordinator in Pakistan's capital Islamabad.

"TİKA is working to promote education and provide facilities to students in the education institutions of our brotherly country Pakistan," Mehmet Emre Aktuna said in his address at the ceremony.

The school established in 1980 did not have a library or a playground. TİKA also provided furniture for the library, air conditioners and books. The school administration and students thanked TİKA for its support. "We are really thankful to the Turkish government and the TİKA administration for establishing a well-equipped library and playground and for providing facilities in our school," Robina Saeed, the school director said.