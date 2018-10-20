Turkey will 'reveal whatever happened' in Khashoggi death, AK Party spokesman says

Turkey will reveal all details of the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi after Saudi Arabia admitted he was killed at its Istanbul consulate, Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesperson Ömer Çelik said Saturday.

"Turkey will reveal whatever had happened. Nobody should ever doubt about it," Çelik said.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and critic of the petro-state's powerful crown prince, was last seen on October 2 entering his country's consulate in Istanbul.

Riyadh's admission came after persistent claims the Saudi authorities that the journalist had left the consulate alive.

Turkish police and prosecutors this week searched both the consulate and the consul's residence in Istanbul.

Çelik said it was Turkey's "debt of honor" to reveal what happened.

"We are not accusing anyone in advance but we don't accept anything to remain covered (up)," he said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday night spoke with Saudi King Salman and the two agreed to continue cooperation in the probe.

Staff members of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul also testified to prosecutors Friday as part of the probe.

Khashoggi had long been feared killed after he entered the Saudi Consulate building and was never seen leaving.

On the same day of Khashoggi's disappearance, 15 other Saudis, including a forensic expert and several other officials, arrived in Istanbul on two private planes and visited the consulate while he was still inside, according to Turkish police sources. All of the identified individuals have since left Turkey.