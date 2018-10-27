Presidential decree appoints 39 new provincial governors in major reshuffle

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan appointed new governors to 39 of the country's 81 provinces, a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette showed on Saturday.

Former Istanbul Governor Vasip Şahin was appointed to the capital Ankara and the former governor for the southeastern province of Gaziantep, Ali Yerlikaya, was appointed to Istanbul.

Among the 39 provinces that saw their governors changed, 13 have metropolitan municipality status.

For 20 provinces, new governors were appointed with nine governors promoted from the rank of district governor. The remaining provinces saw their governors reshuffled with others.

Additionally, 21 former governors were assigned as chief inspectors at the Ministry of Interior.

Governors are the highest-ranking administrative officials in Turkey's 81 provinces.