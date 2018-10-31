Saudi journalist Khashoggi could not have been murdered without 'high-level' order, Turkish spox says

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesperson Ömer Çelik said Wednesday that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi could not have been killed without orders from high-level positions.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Çelik said it was not possible that Saudi officials had still not found the journalist's body.

Reiterating that Turkey was not accusing anyone upfront, the spokesperson underscored that Ankara won't allow any cover-ups relating to the incident.

Turkey is seeking the extradition of 18 suspects in the journalist's slaying who were detained in Saudi Arabia. It also is pressing Saudi Arabia for information about who ordered Khashoggi's killing and the location of his remains.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called on Riyadh to disclose the identity of an alleged local collaborator said to have been involved in getting rid of Khashoggi's body.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...