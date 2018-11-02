Bahçeli says MHP committed to spirit of People's Alliance

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli has said that the MHP remains committed to the People's Alliance, but it would participate in the upcoming elections by itself.

Bahçeli confirmed the party's decision to elect candidates for each polling district in a circular to party members yesterday.

"The People's Alliance is not a partnership that will dissolve once the work is done nor is it a fad that emerged because of political bargaining, by chance or at a time in Turkish history. It should never be seen like this. We will pay utmost attention to acting in accordance with the nature of the alliance," Bahçeli said, adding that the MHP will, however, participate in the local elections by itself.

The People's Alliance between the MHP and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) was formed ahead of the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections. The alliance has a majority in Parliament, while their presidential candidate, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, won the election with 52.6 percent of the votes. The MHP chairman stressed that the party will field candidates in all voting districts under its own name and emblem.

Bahçeli said that pursuant to the spirit of the People's Alliance, the party would abide by the statements and political evaluations to a maximum extent. He added that political disputes, vile posturing, snide comments and biased and corrupt implications will do nothing but harm the process Turkey is going through.

"Social media-driven provocations will not be respected. Except for official announcements, unfounded news circulating on the Internet will not be paid heeded. We will not give any opportunities to circles that create problems," he said. Earlier last week, Bahçeli had said that the "People's Alliance will continue until 2023" when the next presidential elections take place. As the last elections proved the alliance's success, the AK Party and the MHP seek to carry this momentum forward in the local elections. However, he announced last Tuesday that there will be no alliance between the two parties for the local elections, following a heated debate between the two parties over a proposed amnesty bill and a high court decision on the Student Oath in elementary schools.