Killing of Khashoggi is a test for many countries, Erdoğan says

Killing of Saudi journalist Khashoggi in Istanbul has been a test for many countries, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the G20 summit Saturday.

"We have evidence that Saudi journalist Khashoggi was killed in 7.5 minutes, we shared that evidence with all countries who demanded," he said.

Erdoğan stressed that Saudis are not allowing Turkish authorities to question the suspects.

"Turkey's aim is not undermining the Saudi royal family or the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, but reveal the truth about Khashoggi murder that would benefit the Saudia Arabia as well," he said.

The killing of Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and a critic of the crown prince, at Riyadh's consulate in Istanbul six weeks ago, has strained Saudi Arabia's ties with the West and battered Prince Mohammed's image abroad. Saudi Arabia has said the prince, the kingdom's de facto ruler, had no prior knowledge of the murder.