Turkey provides vocational training for Syrians in Azaz

Local people in northern Syria's Azaz, a town that was liberated from terrorists through Operation Euphrates Shield, have been receiving vocational training at a public education center established by Turkey.

The center was initiated by the National Education Directorate in Turkey's border province of Kilis and opened three months ago following a successful Turkey-led operation that was launched in August 2016 and ended in March 2017.

The center includes courses in the Turkish language, hairdressing, graphic design, tailoring, electric and electronics, as well as training on the operation and maintenance of heavy machinery.

Mahmut Kesikminare, deputy director of the Kilis National Education Directorate, and his team frequently visit the public education center to follow the developments and needs of the center.

Remi Allavi, vice principal of the education center, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that women were more interested in the courses.

"Our students will have a new profession with the help of their training here. Some of them had previously worked in some other professions and they are learning new ones here," Allavi said.

"I am planning to open my own business after completing the training, may God bless Turkey," said Sameer Zekku, a student receiving training to become a hairdresser.

The public education center hosts some 250 students. Apart from Azaz, Turkey opened similar centers in the Syrian towns of Mare, Soran, and Akhtarin.

With Operation Euphrates Shield, Daesh terrorists along the Syrian border were eliminated, including in the towns of Jarablus, al-Bab, Dabiq, al-Rai and Azaz.

Through this operation, Turkey aimed to secure its borders while liberating northern Syria. Following its success, Turkey started to work for the liberated provinces to have their own local administrative structure while also supporting the region's infrastructural development as well as health and education institutions.

Schools have been renovated and a hospital is also being built in Azaz. Turkey also helps locals build olive oil facilities in Azaz where agriculture is the main source of income for residents.

Turkey has also opened post offices in the region, which are provided by the General Directorate of the Post and Telegraph Organization (PTT). Thanks to these efforts, so far, more than 260,000 Syrians living in Turkey have returned to their liberated hometowns.

On Jan. 20, 2018, Turkey also launched Operation Olive Branch to free the northwestern enclave of Afrin from the PKK's Syrian affiliate. the People's Protection Units (YPG) and Daesh terrorists, both of which were continuing to pose a threat to the country's border security.

On March 18, Turkish troops and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) liberated the Afrin town center. Today, Afrin is also being rebuilt and supported by Turkey through a process similar to the one in Azaz and other liberated towns.