Reportedly, at least 25 civilians were killed yesterday in Syria's eastern Deir ez-Zor province in air and ground strikes conducted by the U.S.-led coalition.

According to local sources, coalition forces carried out strikes on Hajin district, eastern Deir ez-Zor, beginning on Tuesday night, where scores of civilians were also hit.

On Nov. 30, the U.N. General Secretary Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric voiced concerns over civilian casualties in the province, saying it was unacceptable that hospitals and civilian structures were being targeted.

Despite receiving support from both the U.S. and France since Sept. 11, the U.S.-backed People's Protection Units (YPG) has consistently failed to make any gains against Daesh, with the group only holding positions briefly before being forced to retreat in the face of fierce counterattacks by Daesh.

According to the latest estimates, the YPG, which is the Syria affiliate of the PKK terrorist group, currently holds about 28 percent of Syria's territory. Daesh, for its part, still maintains an active presence in three parts of Syria, accounting for roughly 3.3 percent of the country's total territory.