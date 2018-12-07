De Niro calls for action on Saudi journalist's killing

Hollywood star Robert De Niro has called for doing "something" regarding the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, yesterday.

"I am upset about what happened to Khashoggi," De Niro told reporters on the sidelines of the Morocco-based 17th Marrakech International Film Festival.

"That was not good, unacceptable, and something has to be done about it," he said.

On Wednesday, famous Hollywood actor and director Sean Penn came to Istanbul to shoot a documentary about Khashoggi's murder.

The Oscar-winning actor, who is also known for his political and social activism, shot footage in front of Saudi Arabia's Consulate in Istanbul where Khashoggi was murdered.

The American actor will reportedly have meetings with Khashoggi's fiancee Hatice Cengiz and a few others who were close to the journalist.