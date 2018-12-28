Assad forces trying to run psychological operation with YPG in Syria's Manbij, Erdoğan says

Syrian regime forces are trying to run a psychological operation in Manbij by saying they entered the town and took over control of it, but nothing is certain yet according to Turkish intelligence and Russian officials, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday.

Erdoğan's remarks came after the People's Protection Units (YPG) said it had invited Assad's regime "to send its armed forces to take over" the positions they had withdrawn from and "protect Manbij in the face of Turkish threats."

Speaking to reporters after the Friday prayers in Istanbul, Erdoğan said he may hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow or Sochi with regards to developments in Syria after a Turkish delegation's scheduled visit Saturday.

Commenting on the imminent Turkish anti-terror operation against the PKK's Syrian branch tthe YPG, Erdoğan underlined that once terrorist organizations leave northern Syria, Turkey will have nothing to do there.

"In the current situation, we are still supporting the integrity of Syrian soil. These areas belong to Syria."

However, he asserted that Turkey's goal was to teach the YPG/PKK terror group a lesson and was determined to make it happen.

"It's not just about Manbij, we are aiming to wipe out all terrorist organisations in the region. Our main target is that the YPG takes the necessary lesson here," Erdoğan said.