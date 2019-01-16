Turkish NGO distributes winter aid in Syria

A Turkish aid group distributed winter clothing to children in Syria at border camps across from Turkey's southern Kilis province.

The Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Foundation (İHH) handed out 20,000 pairs of boots, 22,000 pairs of slippers and 22,000 sweaters as part of its global winter aid campaign, "A Warm Kindness."

The aid was given to 44,000 Syrian children in Aleppo's al-Bab, Jarablus and Azaz districts. Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Hasan Aksoy, an İHH coordinator in Syria, said the harsh winter mostly affects children.

"We brought slippers and boots so that the little feet of these children don't get cold. We are also trying to meet the needs of the families affected by the flood," Aksoy said. "The region is experiencing the harshest winter in years. The living conditions in the camps are becoming very difficult," he added. Aksoy underlined that his team is working on supplying winter aid packages to families of war victims as fast as they can with the help of donations.

More blankets, winter clothes, stoves, firewood and food are needed urgently in the area, he stressed.

In 2018, İHH distributed 270 million loaves of bread to families in need, in efforts to lend a helping hand to Syrian refugees. Previously, the organization, along with another nongovernmental organization (NGO), Fetih-Der, provided 80 families, that could not find shelter following the floods, with tents. Last week, 25,000 civilians lost shelter due to floods caused by heavy rains. The families were also provided food, blankets, carpets and clothes suitable for winter conditions.

Since Dec. 22, at least 22 refugee camps have flooded, and 67 others were badly affected by heavy rains in the Atmeh camps region, according to data collected by the Syria Intervention Coordinators, a local nongovernmental organization devoted to helping civilians.

At least 220 tents were destroyed, and 550 tents were flooded. No casualties were reported as a result of the flooding, but livestock reportedly perished. In September, the İHH also sent over 20 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid to northwestern Syria's Idlib.