Former CHP mayor Sarıgül resigns from his party

The former mayor of Istanbul's Şişli district Mustafa Sarıgül resigned from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) on Wednesday.

Announcing his resignation in a letter, the former mayor said that he would determine a future roadmap with the people.

"I am offended by the administration of the CHP," Sarıgül said in the letter, adding that he is announcing his resignation with "regret."

Sarıgül complained about the fact that his party still has not announced the candidates for the upcoming local elections.



In 2004, Sarıgül resigned from the party after a dispute with former CHP leader and Antalya deputy Deniz Baykal.



The rivalry flared-up again when Sarıgül was nominated CHP's Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality candidate for the previous local elections. In 2005, when the rivalry between Baykal and Sarıgül was at its peak, a supporter of Baykal for Istanbul's Bakırköy Province Mayor, Ateş Ünal Erzen, was attacked by Sarıgül at a CHP conference. Beaten by Sarıgül, Erzen said after the attack that politics required common sense and responsibility, and he thought Sarıgül was mentally depressed.