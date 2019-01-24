YPG close to seizing last Daesh village in Syria

The PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) yesterday ramped up its attacks on the last village under the control of Daesh in eastern Syria and neared capturing the village, confirming the U.S. officials' remarks suggesting that Daesh has been defeated.

Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told news agencies yesterday that Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which are mainly dominated by YPG forces, are moving faster and deeper inside the last Daesh pocket and this has prompted some 5,000 people, among 470 Daesh militants, to flee since Tuesday morning. Rahman underscored that 26,950 people, including foreigners who were fighting with Daesh, have left the eastern Euphrates area since the YPG attack started in September. He added that if YPG take control of the farms on the eastern banks of the Euphrates River and the village of Baghouz, the last Daesh pocket in eastern Syrian will be defeated.

Daesh started building its de facto control in Iraq and later in Syria in 2014 through a campaign of violence, invasion and extreme brutality against residents. Following a period of expansion from 2014 to 2015, Daesh went into a gradual decline, with the U.S.-led coalition bombings. The international community has been fighting against Daesh for years, but this bloody group remained undefeated with its remaining small numbers of militants. Since the fight against Daesh has neared its end, Ankara has raised questions about ongoing U.S. support for the YPG even after its withdrawal from the war-torn country.