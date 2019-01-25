Zühtü Arslan re-elected head of Turkey's Constitutional Court

Turkey's Constitutional Court elected Zühtü Arslan again as its chairman on Friday.

Born in 1964, Arslan obtained his bachelor degree from Public Administration at the Faculty of Political Science in Ankara University. He obtained his master's degree regarding "Human Rights and Civil Freedoms" at the Faculty of Law in University of Leicester. He also obtained his doctorate degree from the same university in the field of constitutional law. He obtained the title of associate professor in 2002 and the title of professor in 2007.



Arslan worked for the European Court of Human Rights in 2001. He was appointed as the chairman of the Police Academy and taught courses on "Constitutional Law", "Human Rights" and "State Theories".



Arslan was appointed by the president to Constitutional Court membership after being nominated by the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) in 2012.



Arslan replaced Haşim Kılıç, who had held the post since 2007.