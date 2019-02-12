YPG negotiates with Daesh terrorists to transfer them to Idlib

The People's Protection Units (YPG), the PKK terrorist group's Syrian affiliate, has been carrying out negotiations to transfer Daesh militants to northwestern Syria's Idlib, where Turkey, Russia and Iran previously reached an agreement to provide stability.

Citing local sources, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported yesterday that in exchange for handing detainees over to them, the YPG is offering Daesh members a secure pass to Idlib where a de-escalation zone was determined by Turkey and Russia in June 2018. Accordingly, the terrorist organization, mainly targeting foreign militants, is offering Daesh members and their families a safe pass to Idlib governorate of Syria if they surrender and hand over their detainees.

In relation to the issue, Muhammad Rashid, the spokesman of the National Liberation Front (NLF), a group under the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) told AA that the YPG terrorist organization is making these offers to Daesh elements squeezed into the village of Baghouz of eastern Syria's Deir el-Zour, where two forces have been clashing for some time now. "If such a deal is confirmed, we are ready to fight against Daesh to protect our soil," Rashid added.