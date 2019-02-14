Erdoğan to answer questions on foreign, domestic developments on ANews special broadcast

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will appear on a special broadcast Friday on ANews to answer questions of crucial foreign and domestic developments on the agenda, including the local elections slated for March 31.

The broadcast, which will be aired at 6:00 p.m. GMT (21:00 local time) is also expected to focus on the fight against terror and the latest developments in Syria, among others.



ANews will host Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with a special broadcast from Istanbul on Friday. pic.twitter.com/jE1mXgm7o8 — ANews (@anewscomtr) February 14, 2019



The interview will be broadcast in English on ANews, as well as in Turkish on sister channels of Atv, AHaber, APara and a2 of the Turkuvaz Media Group.

In addition to various television platforms, ANews live broadcast is also accessible online.