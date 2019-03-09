Education center run by Turkey a source of hope for Syrian women

A Turkish education center run entirely by women at a refugee camp in Syria has become a source of hope for women and young girls.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Fadi Ibrahim, the manager of the Ruvayda education center, said: "Our aim is to support women and young girls to hold onto life. We want to be a source of hope for them."

Funded by Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), the center is located inside the Semmarin refugee camp in northwestern Azaz province. The center provides courses in hairdressing, tailoring, handicrafts, first aid and the Turkish language.

The refugee camp hosts nearly 6,000 refugees who had to flee their homes due to the Syrian war that started in 2011.

"We have been giving courses to 134 women widows and orphan girls," she said.

Speaking about the difficult living conditions of women and young girls at refugee camps, Ibrahim said that the March 8 International Women's Day has "no meaning for Syrian women."

"International Women's Day has no meaning for Syrian women here, it is only a regular day as any other," she said.

"We, the women of war, have seen nothing but pain and grief for eight years. We have lost our relatives, we are also experiencing difficulties economically. As Syrian women and children, we have had very difficult times and we continue to have them," she added.

Ibrahim said that the education center helped her to hold on to life again, giving her the opportunity to give back to her community by helping other women.

"With this project, I could hold onto life again. The project helped me to feel like a woman again," she said.

Previously, Turkey conducted two offensives in northern Syria: Operation Olive Branch and Operation Euphrates Shield. The first was launched by Ankara to clear its borders of Daesh terrorists, while the second was to prevent the YPG's ultimate plan of establishing an autonomous region in northern Syria by connecting Afrin to Kobani and Jazeera.

Following the operations, Turkey has also been involved in rebuilding infrastructure and health and educational institutions in the towns. Schools are being renovated and a hospital is being built. Turkey has also helped local people build olive oil facilities in the town where agriculture is the main source of income for residents.

Thanks to the success of both operations and post-operation developments in the liberated areas, the number of refugees returning to their hometowns has steadily increased in recent months.