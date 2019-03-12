CHP refers former mayor to disciplinary board for mocking the Adhan

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) announced yesterday that they have referred the party's former mayor of western Balıkesir province's Akçay district Cahit İnceoğlu to the party disciplinary board for mocking the Adhan (Ezan in Turkish, or Muslim call to prayer) during his speech.

In a TV footage, İnceoğlu, while speaking with CHP's mayoral candidate for Balıkesir's Edremit region, Selman Hasan Arslan, was seen mocking the Adhan.

After the video met with acute criticism on social media, CHP announced yesterday that they have referred Arslan to the disciplinary board, but later corrected the statement, saying that İnceoğlu was the person referred to disciplinary board.

"Our Edremit mayoral candidate made a grave mistake. Therefore, he was referred to the party disciplinary board with the demand of his dismissal from the party," the CHP spokesman and party deputy chair Faik Öztrak told reporters yesterday, in fact, mixing up the names of the Edremit candidate and former Akçay mayor, as it was announced later by the party.

Arslan's remarks, which were equating Kurdistan, a region that does not exist in Turkey but mainly used by PKK terrorist organization, with CHP, also drew strong criticism from many including from his own party. During an election office inauguration in the region, Arslan responded to a citizen who said "my vote is for Kurdistan" by saying "Yes, it means you will vote for us."