Terrorist who attacked NZ mosque traveled to Turkey before, official says

The perpetrator of the terror attack in Christchurch, New Zealand traveled to Turkey multiple times and spent an extended period of time in the country, an official said Friday.



"We believe that the suspect may have traveled to third countries in Europe, Asia and Africa," the official said, adding that Turkey is currently investigating the suspect's movements and contacts within the country.



Earlier reports noted that the 28-year-old terrorist Brenton Tarrant traveled to Asia and Europe between 2009 and 2011 when he worked as a personal trainer.



The manager of the gym he worked at told ABC News that he was not interested in firearms back then and that she thought he probably changed during the years he spent overseas.

At least 49 people were killed and 48 others, 20 of them in critical condition, were injured in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand during Friday prayers.