European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) agreed to hear Turkey's appeal on detention period of the former co-chairman of the PKK-linked Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) Selahattin Demirtaş, who faces terrorism charges, reports said Tuesday.

Demirtaş, 45, has been in pre-trial detention since November 2016 after he and other executives and deputies of the HDP – who refused to show up in courts and before prosecutors after they were stripped of their parliamentary immunity – were arrested.