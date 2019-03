A recent report by the Interior Ministry highlighted that the appointment of trustees replacing 94 mayors associated with the PKK terrorist group aims at protecting the indivisible integrity of the country and providing protection of life and property.

The report indicated that in a short period of time, unprecedented success was achieved addressing the citizens' problems in the region.

Stressing that the trustee process was not a decision made by the ministry but a constitutional responsibility to ensure the life and property safety of citizens as well as addressing their needs, the report highlighted that "as a result of this process the appointed municipal deputies have exerted great efforts to solve the problems of people in the region regarding infrastructure, park, social areas and drinking water, paying no heed to any of the threats of the terrorist group and in a very short period of time reached unprecedented success."

The report reminded readers that in the provinces where trustees were appointed the activities in support of terrorism in October 2014 were turned into mass terrorist acts as of June 2015. During the process some Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) municipalities directly or indirectly supported these violent terrorist activities.

"The support given to the terrorist group comprised the legal basis for the appointment of the municipal deputies," the report said.

Following the appointments in 94 municipalities, TL 7.5 billion worth of services and investments were provided. Some 9,903 kilometers of asphalt roads and 5,735 kilometers of drinking water pipeline were built.

Furthermore, with an aim of developing the social services, 172 women's culture centers, 73 youth centers and 2,644 parks were established.

The cities which used to be engulfed in dark have been illuminated; women and children have been able to join social life in women's and youth centers without the fear or pressure from the terrorist organization. The region has started to become an attraction center again with provinces such as Mardin and Diyarbakır and many hotel occupancy rates in many provinces have reached 100 percent.

In the report th

e reasons for appointing trustees were explained in detail. It was noted that the vehicles of the municipalities were being used for the logistical needs of the PKK and in bomb attacks. For instance in the 2016 terrorist attack which targeted the Cevizli Gendarmerie Station in Mardin province, a truck that had eight tons of bombs concealed in it that conducted the attack belonged to the Mazıdağı municipality. In the attack, two soldiers and a civilian lost their lives while 40 people were wounded. Following the attack, the terrorists escaped from the area with a vehicle from the Mardin Metropolitan Municipality's health services department.

The report added that it was determined that funeral vehicles of the municipalities were used for the terrorists and were turned into a propaganda tool by carrying the terroris

ts' pictures and flags of the terrorist group.

Furthermore, the members of the terrorist group and their relatives were employed in the municipalities and they were not coming to work. The neighborhoods which do not provide support to the terrorist group were not provided municipal services and the municipalities were not collecting the garbage in those neighborhoods in a way to punish people.

In relation to the services that have been introduced by the municipal deputy in Diyarbakır province, it was stressed that about TL 1.2 billion investments were made and the municipality's debt of TL 38 million was paid. Some 380 rural neighborhoods were provided with public transportation for the first time. Approximately 50 sports centers were established and sports courses for 10,000 people were facilitated.

In Mardin province, seven new sports centers were opened and 22 swimming pools were built as part of a project. Aside from amphitheaters and a conservatoire, the region's biggest youth center was established in Mardin.

The report underscored that as long-awaited services have been made possible and the PKK terrorist group lost its control, the members of the terrorist group are disturbed by the services that have been provided to the people.