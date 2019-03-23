   
POLITICS
CATEGORIES

President Erdoğan joins 'Hello Brother' campaign

ANADOLU AGENCY
ANKARA
Published 23.03.2019 22:16
Placards that read Hello brother are seen in Christchurch on March 22, 2019 at the home of Haji Mohammed Daoud Nabi (AFP Photo)
Placards that read "Hello brother" are seen in Christchurch on March 22, 2019 at the home of Haji Mohammed Daoud Nabi (AFP Photo)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday joined the "Hello Brother" social media campaign, which refers to the final words of the first victim in New Zealand mosque attacks.

Terror victim Haji Daoud Nabi, 71-year-old Afghan national, said "Hello Brother" to the gunman -- who massacred dozens of innocent Muslims in al-Noor Mosque -- moments before being shot dead at the entrance of the mosque.

President Erdoğan shared a video on his Twitter account with #HelloBrother and greeted Nabi, who became a symbol of innocence on social media.

Erdoğan also retweeted videos shared by prominent Turkish football teams and the country's English-language broadcaster TRT World to support the campaign.

At least 50 Muslims were killed and as many injured on March 15 when a terrorist -- identified as Australian-born Brenton Tarrant, 28 -- entered the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch and shot worshippers in cold blood, including four children younger than 18.

The terror suspect has been charged for the massacre and is being held at a maximum-security prison in Auckland.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Politics Nearly half a million people attended Saturday the second joint rally...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS