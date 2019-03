Turkish fighter jets have not been involved in any harassment of a helicopter carrying Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, security sources said Monday.

Refuting earlier claims by Tsipras, sources said Turkish jets were conducting routine missions around the area.

The Greek PM was visiting the island of Agathonisi (Eşek Adası), a few miles from Turkey's Mediterranean coast, to attend celebrations marking the anniversary of the 1821 uprising.