We need Turkey to buy the Patriot missile system, Pentagon chief says amid S-400 tensions

REUTERS
WASHINGTON
Published 26.03.2019 20:28
Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan testifies during a House Armed Services Committee hearing regarding the fiscal year 2020 National Defense Authorization Budget Request from the Department of Defense, March 26, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said on Tuesday that he wanted NATO ally Turkey to remain in the F-35 fighter jet program, but added that Ankara needed to buy the Patriot missile defense system.

At a House of Representatives Armed Services Committee hearing, Shanahan was asked whether the United States wanted Turkey in the F-35 program.

"We absolutely do; we need Turkey to buy the Patriot," he answered.

Washington has opposed Turkey's plans to buy Russia's S-400 air defense system, on allegations that would "compromise" the Lockheed Martin Corp-made F-35's security. In the strongest signal yet from Washington that Ankara cannot have both the advanced aircraft and the S-400, officials have told Reuters the United States could soon freeze preparations for delivering the F-35 to Turkey.

The Patriot system is made by Raytheon Co.

