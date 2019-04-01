Afghanistan transfers FETÖ-linked high school to Turkey’s Maarif Foundation

A high school in eastern Afghanistan's Jalalabad province, linked to the Gülenist terror group (FETÖ), which is behind the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey was handed over to the Turkish state-backed Maarif Foundation, media reports said Monday.

Afghanistan Education Ministry Consultant Najibullah Kamuran told Anadolu Agency that the school was transferred to the foundation within the framework of an education deal between the two countries, adding that they have transferred some seven schools to the foundation so far and will transfer the rest soon.

Kamuran noted that the agreement was in the best interest of the two countries, adding that the quality of the schools taken over have been improved and the same will apply to the newly transferred ones.

Education ministers of the two countries signed an agreement on the transfer of FETÖ schools on Feb.26 2018.

Turkey established the Maarif Foundation to assume control of FETÖ-linked schools abroad following the coup attempt in 2016.

Since its establishment, the foundation has made official contact with 90 countries, appointing directors to 40 of them. It currently runs 162 schools in 12 countries, including Niger, Chad, Somalia, and Sudan. Some 94 FETÖ-linked schools, with more than 10,000 students, have been transferred to the Maarif Foundation with the help of the governments of the respective countries.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which killed 251 people and wounded nearly 2,200. FETÖ is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.